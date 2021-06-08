JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Purchases £13,500 in Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Sharon Parr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

JZCP stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.01. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £103.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49.

Get JZ Capital Partners alerts:

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.