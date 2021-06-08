JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider Purchases £13,500 in Stock

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider Sharon Parr bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).
JZCP stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.01. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The stock has a market cap of £103.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49.
JZ Capital Partners Company Profile
Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.