Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

