CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 63,907 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,907 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

