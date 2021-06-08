CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,938,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $3,707,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 362,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD opened at $215.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.94 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,718,101 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

