Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Shares of GDOT opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4,165.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $662,538. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.