Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares in the company, valued at $75,864,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,641 shares of company stock worth $71,121,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $342.66 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.66 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

