Digiwage (WAGE) Price Hits $0.0010

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $44,994.61 and $24.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

