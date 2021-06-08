The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

