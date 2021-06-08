Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.48. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

