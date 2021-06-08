Aspiriant LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 709 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 827,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.