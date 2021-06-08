Aspiriant LLC Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 709 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 827,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.45.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.
GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
