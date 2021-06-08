Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 400 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

HSIC stock opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

