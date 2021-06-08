New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,850 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,516,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $91,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

NYSE:NEM opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

