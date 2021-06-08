Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 5,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,287,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

