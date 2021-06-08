Snow Capital Management LP Buys 1,500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 176,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 562,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.