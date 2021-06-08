First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 78 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

