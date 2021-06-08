Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Trims Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

