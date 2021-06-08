Snow Capital Management LP Has $136,000 Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,076,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,547,000 after purchasing an additional 434,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

NLY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.