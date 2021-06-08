iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1,258.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.36. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

