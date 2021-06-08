First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

