First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 86,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 72,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

