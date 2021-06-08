First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.70 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

