Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,221 shares of company stock valued at $133,454,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.97 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

