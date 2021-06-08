Aspiriant LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.45.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

