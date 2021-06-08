Aspiriant LLC Buys New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Sprout Social stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,297 shares of company stock worth $9,843,746. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

