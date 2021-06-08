Aspiriant LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

