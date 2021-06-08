Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $974,000 Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 790,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

COLL opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $782.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

