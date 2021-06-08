Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 195.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

WRI opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

