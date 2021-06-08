Personal Assets Trust (PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140 on July 16th

Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PNL stock opened at £474.89 ($620.45) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £466.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. Personal Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of £431.04 ($563.16) and a fifty-two week high of £476 ($621.90).

In other news, insider Iain Ferguson acquired 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £464.50 ($606.87) per share, with a total value of £2,322.50 ($3,034.36).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

