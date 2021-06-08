Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

EVY stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

