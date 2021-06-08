Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
EVY stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust
