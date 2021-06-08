Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) to Issue None Dividend of $0.40 on June 25th

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of CFFN opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

