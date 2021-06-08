Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 119.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 109,251 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 101.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

