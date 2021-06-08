Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a market cap of $372.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.99. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.