Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

DCO stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.59. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

