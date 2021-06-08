Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of American National Bankshares worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $383.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.