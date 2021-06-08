Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,870 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of QCR by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $757.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

