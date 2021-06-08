Brokerages Expect I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover I-Mab.

Get I-Mab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $84.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on I-Mab (IMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.