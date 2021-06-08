Gold Poker Price Tops $0.0020 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $10,427.17 and $336.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00266151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00233888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.68 or 0.01242635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,041.80 or 0.99976919 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

