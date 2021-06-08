CROAT Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. CROAT has a market capitalization of $173,516.80 and approximately $99.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000182 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 251.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,544,521 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

