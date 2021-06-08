CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.64. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.18 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

