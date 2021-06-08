Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,772 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $38,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,664,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,113.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,871 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

