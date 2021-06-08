CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in The Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.27. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

