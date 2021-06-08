Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Omnicom Group has a payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

NYSE:OMC opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

