The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

