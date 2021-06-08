Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,862 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

