Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 14,501 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,965,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $3,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

