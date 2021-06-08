Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,235,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

