Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a market cap of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

