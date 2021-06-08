Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 12,678 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $177.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.