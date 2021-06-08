Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.74. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.46%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

