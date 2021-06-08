Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 5,802 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.76 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

